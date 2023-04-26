(Bloomberg) -- Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, formally launched his long-shot bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, casting it as a battle for the future of the party and country.

“I have been a consistent conservative through my time as leader of the party, in the US Congress and as governor,” Hutchinson said Wednesday in a flag-draped announcement on the courthouse steps in his hometown of Bentonville. “And now, I bring that same vigor to fight another battle, and that battle is for the future of our country and the soul of our party.”

Hutchinson, 72, officially launched his campaign after announcing his White House bid earlier this month. He touted his experience and vowed to make tough decisions to improve the US economy and defend the rule of law. He said he would immediately convene an independent commission to assure the future of Social Security and Medicare.

Pledging to “bring out the best of America” — a refrain he used 11 times in his announcement — Hutchinson took on President Joe Biden’s management of the economy, foreign affairs and the border.

He also drew contrasts with his Republican rivals. “I join with those who say we do not want an unending war in Ukraine,” he said, referring to the more isolationist stances of Trump and DeSantis. “And the best way to avoid a long war is to help Ukraine win today.”

Hutchinson joins Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson as the declared GOP candidates in the race.

Other Republicans considering a 2024 run include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Hutchinson criticized “misguided leaders who say we should defund law enforcement, we should defund the FBI” in the wake of the federal investigations into the former president. Hutchinson said he’s the only candidate running for president with a breadth of experience in law enforcement and that the FBI needs to be trimmed down and focused on counter terrorism.

Hutchinson has said he thinks Trump should drop out of the race because the office of the presidency is more important than any individual — and that the criminal cases the former president faces are “too much of a sideshow.”

Polls show Trump is the clear front-runner in the GOP race, barreling toward a potential rematch with Biden, who announced his own reelection bid Tuesday. Hutchinson has called for new leadership, telling CNN on Tuesday that “no one wants a Biden-Trump replay of 2020. It was painful then, it would be painful again.”

The Democratic National Committee accused Hutchinson of trying to erase his prior support for Trump.

“After calling Donald Trump ‘the kind of transparent, straight-talking leader America needs,’ Asa Hutchinson now wants to rewrite history – but his support for Trump and the MAGA agenda speaks for itself,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement before Hutchinson’s speech.

Hutchinson was formerly a US representative, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and US attorney for Arkansas. He served eight years as Arkansas governor before leaving office at the beginning of 2023 because of term limits.

(Updates with details from announcement beginning in second paragraph)

