(Bloomberg) -- Japanese industrial group Asahi Kasei Corp. plans to buy Swedish biotechnology firm Calliditas Therapeutics AB for about 11.8 billion kronor ($1.1 billion) to boost its global health-care business.

Asahi Kasei offered to pay 208 kronor per share, an 83% premium to Calliditas’s previous close, prompting the stock to surge to a record 205.2 kronor in Stockholm trading.

Asahi Kasei is looking to expand in pharmaceuticals, and Calliditas brings a treatment in the lucrative field of rare disease that’s been granted years of exclusivity in the US.

The medicine, Tarpeyo, is indicated for a form of chronic kidney disease and was launched this year, meaning its sales potential is still uncertain.

“While M&A has always been top of mind when looking at this investment case, the bid comes slightly earlier than expected considering Tarpeyo sales are in early stages of inflection,” analysts at the investment bank Van Lanschot Kempen said in a note to clients. The price, they wrote, appears fair.

The move comes as large pharma companies snap up smaller, more innovative firms to gain promising products. Just this month, Biogen Inc. agreed to acquire Human Immunology Biosciences Inc. for as much as $1.8 billion and Novartis bid for US biotech Mariana Oncology Inc., both with a view to bolstering their treatment pipelines. The field of rare diseases is particularly attractive because drug developers can get a period of market exclusivity and charge higher prices.

Asahi Kasei, which also makes building materials and textiles, plans to start the tender offer in July and to finance the deal with cash on hand, it said. MTS Health Partners and Goldman Sachs Japan are advising it.

The Calliditas board, in a separate statement, recommended that shareholders accept the offer. Being part of a larger platform should “accelerate the company’s revenue growth trajectory as well as pipeline development,” it said. Investors with about 45% of the shares have already committed to the deal.

