(Bloomberg) -- Good morning. The week kicks off with a hefty disposal from London consulting firm Ascential Plc. The company is selling its digital commerce business to US advertising firm Omnicom Group Inc. and its consumer trend-spotting business to buyout firm Apax for a combined cash proceeds of £1.2 billion. Ascential plans to return £850 million of the proceeds to shareholders.

This morning’s announcement comes roughly nine months after Ascential announced plans to break itself up.

What’s your take? Ping me on X or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

Key Business News

Fast-fashion retailer Shein acquired British online brand Missguided from Frasers Group Plc, as the Singapore-based retailer accelerates efforts to diversify offerings on its popular online marketplace.

Glencore Plc said it will produce almost 10% less nickel this year than previously forecast, potentially supporting slumping prices of the key battery making ingredient. Nickel is trading near a two-year low after suffering a steady decline as a wave of new production from Indonesia overwhelms sputtering demand.

Education publisher Pearson Plc upgraded its profit outlook and launched a £300 million share buyback program, highlighting strong earnings in professional training and testing division VUE, and growth in its English language testing products.

HSBC Holdings Plc announced a new $3 billion share buyback programme and said it will increase performance awards for some staff, resulting in higher costs. The move comes as the UK government proceeds with plans to scrap a cap on bonuses for bankers.

House prices are declining in the overwhelming majority of the UK, as stubbornly high mortgage costs start to bleed into values. Four in every five local areas saw year-on-year price declines in September, according to property portal Zoopla. That’s up from about 1 in 20 as recently as six months ago, showing buyers and sellers are starting to adapt to the full force of higher interest rates.

Markets Today’s Take

The UK’s housing market has been in delicate balance in recent months following the jump in mortgage rates, as buyers push for better prices to try offset the higher cost of borrowing and sellers hold as firm as they can. That is slowly feeding through into the Zoopla data this morning, though the overall declines in house prices across the country remain small, even if they are wider spread.

The balance extends to the banks lending mortgages too. The throughline in the results of UK lenders in the past week or so has been a squeeze on margins, as they compete fiercely for mortgage business and simultaneously hand on interest-rate increases to savvy consumers piling into savings accounts. Mortgage approvals data due at 9.30 a.m. in London this morning will provide another insight into the overall health of the market, including the appetite to lend among those banks.

— Sam Unsted

For more news and analysis throughout the day, follow Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog.

What’s Next?

BP Plc’s results will take centre stage tomorrow morning. The oil major is expected to report strong sequential growth in its third-quarter earnings on the back of stable upstream production volumes and new project ramp-ups.

Also in focus will be BP’s search for a new chief executive after last month’s surprise exit of Bernard Looney over his failure to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues.

--With assistance from Dayana Mustak.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.