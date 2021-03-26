(Bloomberg) -- Asda Group Ltd., one of the U.K.’s biggest supermarkets, lost a top court ruling in an ongoing equal pay dispute, paving the way for female workers to earn the same wage as men.

The U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the salaries earned by women who work in grocery stores could be compared to men who predominately work in warehouses. It’s the largest equal pay claim in the private sector and could lead to a hefty bill for the supermarket, as well as litigation against its competitors like Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc.

Over 40,000 women joined the suit and could each be eligible to around 10,000 pounds ($13,730) in back-pay, their lawyers have said.

It’s not clear whether it will be its old owner Walmart Inc. or its new owners, entrepreneurs Zuber and Mohsin Issa, who will have to pick up the tab.

The case will now return to a specialist employment tribunal, where a judge will determine if the wage discrepancy was as a result of sex discrimination.

