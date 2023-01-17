(Bloomberg) -- Asda Group Ltd.’s £600 million ($737 million) Co-operative Group gas station deal is being investigated by the UK’s antitrust watchdog and could yet face an in-depth probe.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it’s looking into whether the deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition in the UK market.

The UK’s third-largest grocer struck a deal to buy 132 gas filling and grocery retail sites nationwide, three of which are development plots, in August. It said about 2,300 Co-op employees would transfer to Asda as part of the deal.

It’s not the first time Asda has faced scrutiny over filling stations by the competition agency, with fuel pricing becoming a focus for the CMA. The Issa brothers and TDR Capital agreed with the watchdog to sell some 27 stations when it took a majority stake in Asda. While Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC offered to sell 87 gas stations to get its £7 billion purchase of WM Morrison Supermarkets Ltd over the line last year.

The agency set itself a March 14 deadline to decide whether to open a phase 2 investigation.

