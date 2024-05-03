(Bloomberg) -- UK grocer Asda is facing higher borrowing costs after refinancing £3.2 billion ($4 billion) of its debt, a legacy of its takeover by the Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital.

Britain’s third-largest supermarket needed to tackle debt maturing in 2026, as it struggles to compete in one of the world’s most competitive food markets. But with interest rates having surged since the 2021 buyout, it’s now paying the price.

The deal will push Asda’s interest bill to nearly £390 million in 2025, up 56% from last year, according to Fitch Ratings. That’s going to put even more pressure on earnings for a supermarket that’s recently lost market share to several rivals with stronger balance sheets.

The grocer is one of many UK companies grappling with a debt hangover and higher interest rates after a private equity-led acquisition at the height of the easy money era. Asda now risks losing further ground as it seeks cash to ease its debt levels, and grapples with a series of ownership and leadership changes.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa teamed up with TDR to buy Asda for £6.8 billion just three years ago from Walmart Inc., which retains a 10% stake. Since then Asda has faced accusations of price gouging by the UK’s antitrust regulator, which the firm has rebutted.

It’s struggling to hold onto market share, losing 0.4% in the 12 weeks to April 14 from a year ago, according to consultancy Kantar. This compares with the country’s biggest supermarket Tesco Plc gaining 5.9%. Similarly, J Sainsbury Plc, which tried to take over Asda before the Issa-led swoop, gained 6.8%. Together, these two dominate with over two-fifths of the market.

“Asda’s operating performance has been patchy in an inflationary environment,” said Chris Ellis, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers. “And they had too much debt at that point in time when we were scanning the landscape for over-levered credits who would suffer as soon as those coupons were raised,” he said, before the debt deal was finalized.

Retail Sale

Asda sold a £1.75 billion bond on Thursday, paying a yield of 8.125%, in the biggest sterling high-yield bond this year. It also priced a €1.285 billion ($1.39 billion) loan, translating initially to a yield of about 7.85%.

The rates have jumped from the up to 4.5% it was paying on its previous 2026 notes. That’s in line with the surge in average yields in an index of sterling junk bonds.

“We saw strong demand from investors after taking a thoughtful and prudent approach to refinancing our near-term debt well ahead of maturities,” said Michael Gleeson, Asda’s chief financial officer, in a statement. It reduced leverage from 3.9 times at the start of 2023 to 3 times at year-end.

The deals cover more than half of a total debt pile worth £5.9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and push the maturities into the next decade. The move to give it some breathing space comes as TDR is closing in on buying Zuber’s 22.5% stake in Asda. That would give the private equity firm majority control and the sale could be announced in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the grocer has appointed headhunters from leadership consultancy Spencer Stuart to find a new CEO, after Mohsin announced plans to step down. He has run the grocer since former chief executive Roger Burnley left in August 2021, six months after it was bought by the Issa brothers and TDR.

He’s also been working as co-CEO of gas station and convenience retailer EG Group, and will become sole CEO, with Zuber stepping into a non-executive role. At EG, which owns 6,000 gas station forecourts and convenience stores across Europe, the US and Australia, plans are afoot to seek a buyer for its business in Australia.

The moves have left some investors concerned over the ownership of Asda.

“We also didn’t like the governance issues and the EG Global developments. We prefer cleaner situations,” said Axa’s Ellis.

