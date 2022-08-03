(Bloomberg) -- Top Southeast Asian diplomats urged “maximum restraint” in the Taiwan Strait, signaling growing regional concern about a potential conflict after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

The joint statement from foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting Thursday in Cambodia expressed concern that developments “could destabilize the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers.” The statement was released as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Asean counterparts in Phnom Penh.

The statement didn’t name China, Taiwan or the US or otherwise specific who should show restraint. The ministers called on those involved to refrain from provocative actions and said the regional bloc stood ready to play a constructive role in mediating dialogue between all parties.

China announced six zones around Taiwan for military exercises and missile tests in response to Pelosi’s visit. The No. 3 US official vowed that America wouldn’t abandon Taiwan during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday during a visit that lasted less than 24 hours.

Taiwan braced for the impact of the military drills starting at noon Thursday, while downplaying the impact on flights and shipping. Inbound and outbound flights will use alternative air routes via Japan and the Philippines during the drills, which are set to last for 72 hours before winding up on Sunday, according to Taiwan Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai. Ships will be able to avoid the exclusion zones announced by China, he said.

