(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Jakarta on Thursday for the Asean foreign ministers’ meetings taking place against the backdrop of US-China tensions over Taiwan, territorial disputes and the conflict in Myanmar.

Blinken started a meeting with China’s diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum, extending a string of high-profile meetings intended to dial down tensions between the two countries. Asian leaders have expressed concerns over the prospect of an accident in the Taiwan Strait spiraling into a military conflict.

The Asean forum follows diplomatic breakthroughs at this week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, an effort seen as a direct affront to Moscow while its biggest backer, Beijing, has been critical of the US-led alliance for attempting to stoke bloc confrontation in Asia.

Asean has deepened ties with South Korea and Japan, both of which are likely to raise concerns over China when they meet with Southeast Asian leaders on Thursday.

Blinken, Wang Meet for Second Time in Month (5:45 p.m.)

Blinken and Wang shook hands, posed for cameras and entered a meeting room without making comments to reporters.

Their meeting last month in Beijing was the thorniest of Blinken’s visit to China, with Wang blasting “illegal” US sanctions and putting the blame for worsening ties on Washington.

Asean Calls on North Korea to De-Escalate (3 p.m.)

Asean’s foreign ministers expressed dismay over the recent launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea, according to a statement by the regional group on Thursday. They called on North Korea to de-escalate tension and for peaceful dialogue.

Lavrov, Wang Yi Discuss Vision to Counter US in Asia (2:55 p.m.)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian media on Thursday that he spoke to China’s Wang about the NATO alliance’s expanding influence in Asia, and the need for the two to develop a regional strategy to counter US-led influence in the region. Russia’s top diplomat accused Japan and South Korea of harboring nuclear ambitions — something he said was part of a “serious and dangerous trend” in Asia.

Wang and Lavrov agreed to strengthen “strategic coordination,” according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Wang added that China and Russia “firmly” support each other in safeguarding their interests.

Wang Urges Speed on China-Asean FTA (1:56 p.m.)

Wang urged Southeast Asian nations to speed up negotiations on the latest version of the China-Asean Free Trade Agreement, according to a report by Xinhua.

Asean Seeks Japan Partnership in EVs (1:53 p.m.)

Southeast Asian nations want to partner with Japan to develop batteries for electric vehicles in the region, according to the readout of the Japan-Asean meeting. “EVs ecosystem would not only bring prosperity to the region but also take us one step closer to a carbon-free society,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

Indonesia Pushes for Code of Conduct in Sea (1:35 p.m.)

The country’s foreign ministry said Asean and China have agreed on guidelines to accelerate discussions on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which has been in the works in the past two decades, meant to prevent conflict amid competing territorial claims.

Blinken arrives in Jakarta (1:24 p.m.)

The US secretary of state arrived in Jakarta and was met by the US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim and US envoy to Asean Yohannes Abraham.

Australia Addresses Potential Delay of PM Visit to Beijing (1:50 p.m.)

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong avoided directly commenting on reports that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering delaying his trip to Beijing, only saying the visit would happen “at an appropriate time.”

“Of course we would want the most positive circumstances for such a visit,” Wong said. The foreign minister has been openly critical of the Hong Kong government’s decision to put bounties on two pro-democracy activists living in Australia, while Beijing earlier this week extended its review of punitive sanctions on Australian barley.

Borrell to Raise Thai Minister’s Meeting with Suu Kyi (1:00 p.m.)

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said he plans to discuss with regional diplomats reports that a senior Thai official recently met with the jailed Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai reportedly said on Wednesday that he had met jailed leader ahead of the Asean meetings, becoming the first foreign official to be granted access to her since her detention by the military two years ago.

Asean Asks China to Be ‘Open and Inclusive’ (12:03 p.m.)

Group wants China to be a “staunch partner in maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture,” according to the readout of the China-Asean meeting. It also sought Beijing’s continued support for the implementation of the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, including the upcoming ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum in September.

Lavrov Tweets Photo Surrounded by Journalists (11:39 a.m.)

Russia’s foreign ministry used a photo of its chief, Lavrov, standing with a group of journalists to attack the West, tweeting: “If this is the ‘isolation’ Western media is daydreaming so much about, then the only one left isolated is the West itself.”

Russia Asked to Commit to Food Security (10:56 a.m.)

Southeast Asia will push Russia to commit to a proposed declaration on food security amid shortages caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at a ministerial conference. Indonesia will “work tirelessly to call for a peaceful resolution” to the conflict, she said, according to the transcript.

Asean to Invite PIF, IORA to East Asia Summit (10:53 a.m.)

Asean to engage with members of the Pacific Islands Forum and the Indian Ocean Rim Association and invite them to the East Asia Summit, according to a readout of the India-Asean meeting.

Blinken-Wang Yi Meeting (8:34 a.m.)

The two diplomats are scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. local time. China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang will skip the gathering due to his “physical condition,” according to the Foreign Ministry spokesman on July 11.

China, Russia, Indonesia Diplomats Meet (10:49 p.m.)

Wang, Lavrov, and Indonesia’s Marsudi exchanged views on international and regional issues on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. The three also discussed food and energy security and called for ensuring smooth supply chains for developing countries.

“In today’s world full of challenges, we really need to have more dialogue and more collaboration,” Marsudi said.

