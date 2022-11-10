(Bloomberg) -- World leaders are gathering in Cambodia from Friday for the first of three back-to-back summits in Asia as the region seeks to balance between the competing interests of China and the US.

Joe Biden in becoming the first US president to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit since 2017, will push a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region designed to counter Beijing’s growing military and technological clout. Joining him will be Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in a likely preview of the American president’s meeting with counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Also on the agenda is the escalating violence in Myanmar, which has frustrated many in Asean as junta shows a reluctance to stick to an agreed peace plan. The military government hasn’t been invited to the summit.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is another issue that Asean member states say have driven up inflation. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to attend while Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has already held meetings with some Southeast Asian leaders.

Here are the latest developments. All times Cambodia.

Russian Foreign Minister to Attend Asean Summit (11:06 a.m.)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be attending the summit meetings in place of President Vladimir Putin, the Khmer Times reported, citing the Russian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

There will be no Russian-Asean meeting. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is attending the summit in Cambodia and has signed a friendship pact with Asean member states known as the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Cambodia Warns of Colossal Challenges (8:20 a.m.)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as the rotating chair of Asean opened the summit Friday, warning of “colossal challenges” and the prospect of conflict as relations deteriorate between the US and China.

“We should always be vigilant of the current social economic situation in Asean, as well as in the whole world remains fragile and divided,” he told leaders. “We are now at the most uncertain juncture.”

US to ‘Talk Clearly’ About Russia’s War in Ukraine at Asean (8:00 p.m.)

The US will talk clearly about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has affected the Indo-Pacific region in significant ways, including driving up food and fuel costs, said US Ambassador to Asean Yohannes Abraham.

“We have a shared commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity with our ASEAN partners, and we will be speaking about those values over the course of these events,” he said at the briefing in Phnom Penh.

Ahead of Summit, US Pushes for More Engagement (7:40 p.m.)

The US wants to focus on further building on the strong and mutually reinforcing coalitions to tackle shared challenges and seize opportunities, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said in a briefing.

“President Biden’s visit to the region once again demonstrates the U.S. commitment to working cooperatively with ASEAN members as well as our other allies and partners to address these global challenges through concrete actions, he said.”

Jokowi Says Region Needs to Be Engine of Growth (5:30 p.m.)

The biggest issues for the region are inflation and higher energy prices, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said in speech Thursday. Indonesia will be taking over as the Asean chair for next year.

Southeast Asia needs to continue being an engine of growth with a focus on supply chains, said Jokowi, as the president is popularly known. Indonesia wants to play its part by shifting from exporting raw commodities to processing as it wants to avoid the middle income trap.

“We also need to make an energy transition, the conflict in Europe has taught us many lessons,” Jokowi said.

