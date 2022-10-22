(Bloomberg) -- Foreign ministers from Southeast Asia will hold emergency talks on Myanmar next week ahead of the Asean leaders’ summit in November, the Jakarta Post reported, citing unidentified diplomatic sources.

Asean has been unable to resolve the crisis in the country, with the bloc frustrated by escalating human rights violations. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, the newspaper reported, citing an unidentified Indonesian foreign ministry official. The talks are expected to review progress on a five-point plan from April last year, which called for an end to violence and dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.