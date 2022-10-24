(Bloomberg) --

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group Plc is continuing its strategy of taking bets on rivals with the sportswear retailer increasing its positions at fashion brand Hugo Boss AG and online platform Asos Plc.

Frasers said Monday it now has a strategic stake of 32.8% in Hugo Boss, most of which is held through indirect put options, valued at 960 million euros ($945 million). This is up from 900 million euros in June.

The group behind the Sports Direct Chain has also raised its position in Asos Plc to more than 5%, making it one of the top five investors in the troubled online retailer which revealed restructuring plans last week.

Asos stock surged nearly 7% in early trading and Hugo Boss was up slightly.

Ashley, the billionaire who founded Frasers four decades ago, has long had a track record for taking stakes in failing retailers and building up positions in rivals.

The latest moves at Hugo Boss and Asos show Frasers hasn’t lost its acquisitive streak since Ashley handed over the role of chief executive officer to his son-in-law Michael Murray and left the retailer’s board. Ashley continues to be majority shareholder at Frasers which also owns the luxury Flannels chain.

Hugo Boss is in the midst of a turnaround strategy that is starting to pay off and in July the German luxury fashion chain lifted its profit forecast for the year. Led by CEO Daniel Grieder, a former Tommy Hilfiger executive, the revamp is focused on refreshing the retailer’s two main Hugo and Boss brands as part of a wider strategy to attract younger shoppers.

Other investments by Frasers have included video game retailer Game Digital, Mulberry, the luxury handbag retailer, and Jack Wills, an apparel supplier. This year Frasers bought online brand Missguided and Studio Retail Group and is attempting to take full control of Australian fashion marketplace MySale Plc.

“Frasers Group has extensive ambitions to grow the business inside and outside of the UK and is constantly exploring the potential for further expansion,” the retailer said Monday.

