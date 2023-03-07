(Bloomberg) -- Ashtead Group Plc, one of the largest US-focused companies listed in London, said it’s sticking to the UK capital, as the city grapples with recent blows to its reputation as a premier stock trading hub.

“The company is committed to its London listing,” a spokesman for the firm said by phone after being approached for comment by Bloomberg News. The parent of machinery rental group Sunbelt reviews its listing periodically, he said.

London’s position as a global financial center has suffered in recent weeks, with a growing number of firms spurning the city’s exchange in favor of New York listings.

Construction group CRH Plc, which makes the bulk of its sales in the US, announced on Thursday that it plans to move its primary listing to New York from London. Meanwhile, Cambridge-based chip designer Arm Ltd. has decided against selling shares on the London Stock Exchange for now, with the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned firm just focusing on a US float.

In the past couple of years, plumbing and heating products group Ferguson Plc and mining giant BHP Group have moved primary quotations to the US and Australia.

To top it off, London, once Europe’s biggest stock market, has lost that status to Paris. The combined market capitalization of primary listings in France — excluding ETFs and ADRs — is now greater than that of the UK.

Higher valuations in the US, where pools of capital are deeper, are part of the reason why London is losing its allure. According to Citigroup Inc. strategists, UK-listed companies are trading at a record valuation discount to their US peers, putting renewed pressure on companies to consider relisting abroad.

That said, Ashtead is an unusual case: It enjoys a premium valuation versus its closes rival, US-listed United Rentals Inc. Ashtead trades at 17 times forecast earnings, while United trades at just 11 times.

A member of the FTSE 100, Ashtead went public in London in 1986, although it generates more than 80% of its sales in the US, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ashtead’s shares rose as much as 4.6% on Tuesday as the group lifted its rental revenue guidance, giving the company a market capitalization of about £26 billion ($31.2 billion). Labor shortages are benefiting demand for equipment rental, according to analysts.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.