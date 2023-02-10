(Bloomberg) -- Actor Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures is discussing raising a fund dedicated to artificial intelligence investments, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Sound Ventures may target around $200 million for the vehicle, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Terms haven’t been finalized and could still change.

Sound Ventures didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kutcher is a partner at Los Angeles-based Sound Ventures alongside Effie Epstein and Guy Oseary. The firm’s funds made investments in companies including Airbnb Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Pinterest Inc., its website shows.

Sound Ventures’ attention toward artificial intelligence comes amid heightened interest in the sector, in part due to Microsoft Corp.’s $10 billion bet on Sam Altman’s OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Other firms raising or planning to raise capital dedicated to AI include Radical Ventures, Air Street Capital and Conviction Partners.

