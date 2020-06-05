(Bloomberg) -- Airline stocks in the Asia Pacific region finished the week on a high note, buoyed by countries making progress on reopening flight routes and American Airlines Inc.’s plan to sharply increase flights next month. China Southern Airlines Ltd. led gains on a Bloomberg gauge of Asia Pacific carriers, jumping nearly 11% in Hong Kong, its biggest advance since November 2018. American Airlines rose by a record 41% in New York on Thursday, and China said it plans to relax a ban on foreign carriers flying to the country.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.