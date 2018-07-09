Asia Bonds Most Underweight by Investors in Decade, BofAML Says

(Bloomberg) -- Asian bond investors reduced positions in June to the most underweight levels ever for the regional asset class, based on survey data by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, stretching back to 2009.

Investors see China’s liquidity tightening and domestic bond defaults as the top two risks for the Asian credit market, followed by fund outflows. They cut Asian bond holdings to 24 percent net underweight in June from negative 13 percent in March as they raised cash levels and reduced risks, the survey, which was conducted from June 25-29, showed.

Asia’s dollar bond market has been in turmoil since the beginning of the year as oversupply caused indigestion amid rising yields, and Chinese deleveraging efforts curbed note investments. Dollar corporate bonds in the region lost 2.4 percent in the first half, the worst start to the year since 2013. Chinese junk bonds, the biggest component of Asian high yield, surpassed 10 percent on Friday for the first time since 2015.

Below are other findings from the survey:

Investors saw net outflows in June, the first time since November 2013; they expect outflows to continue in the next three months

Cash is being maintained at a high 7.1 percent level, given the risk-off sentiment and worry about potential redemptions

Investors now think both investment-grade and high-yield bonds are "cheap." They are negative about spread performance in next three months but positive for 6-12 month horizon

Investors overweight IG over HY, but think BB and B rated credits offer best value

