(Bloomberg) -- Asia casino operator Landing International Development Ltd.’s bad month got worse -- its chairman is missing. Shares have tumbled a record 48 percent over the last two days in Hong Kong.

The company has been unable to reach Chairman Yang Zhihui since August 23, it said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing Thursday. Shares slumped 35 percent Thursday before trading was suspended. They dropped as much as 33 percent Friday to HK$2.52, the lowest level since March 2017, after trading resumed.

Landing, with a market capitalization of about $1.1 billion, has seen its plans to operate a $1.5 billion casino in the Philippines put on hold -- after the country’s president, Rodrigo Duterte, ordered a review of Landing’s lease contract the day the company broke ground on the project Aug. 7. Duterte called the contract "flawed."

The company opened its only casino resort Jeju Shinhwa World in Korea earlier this year, with 155 gambling tables. Yang is the company’s largest shareholder with a 50.5 percent stake.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daniela Wei in Hong Kong at jwei74@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: K. Oanh Ha at oha3@bloomberg.net, Ryan Lovdahl

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.