(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Tuesday as traders assess steep losses in Chinese stocks sparked by Beijing’s sweeping regulatory overhaul as well as another record Wall Street close.

Equity futures edged up in Japan and Australia and were little changed in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 hit a new peak with Tesla Inc. the latest firm to post better-than-expected results. The Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended at all-time highs. U.S stock futures fluctuated.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index -- which tracks 98 of China’s biggest firms listed in the U.S. -- suffered its largest two-day drop since 2008, hurt by China’s clampdown on sectors ranging from technology to education and real estate as Xi Jinping’s Communist Party tightens its grip on the economy.

Treasuries and the dollar declined ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, where officials are expected to discuss an eventual tapering of stimulus. The real yield on U.S. 10-year debt touched a record low, which for some reflects concerns over the spread of the delta coronavirus variant and a possible peak in the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Beijing’s crackdown has left investors wondering which sectors might be targeted next and whether the selloff in Chinese equities increases the odds of wider risk aversion. At the same time, robust corporate profits and the ongoing rebound from the health crisis in the most-vaccinated nations are bulwarks for sentiment. Traders are also awaiting the Fed meeting for a steer on how inflationary pressures are shaping the monetary policy outlook.

“Equity markets have oscillated between inflation and growth fears, which should not coexist,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, wrote in a note. She said she expects “growth will hold up, the reopening will last and the Fed will err on the side of caution and maintain its accommodative stance,” while adding volatility also lies ahead.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin pared gains to trade above $37,000 after briefly topping $40,000. Crude oil slipped as invested considered the possible impact of the delta strain and mobility curbs on demand.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Amazon report earnings this week

Federal Reserve policy meeting concludes Wednesday

U.S. GDP data are due Thursday

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures added 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110.39 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.4832 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1803

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis points to 1.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $71.91 a barrel

Gold was at $1,797.58 an ounce

