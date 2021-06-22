(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a steady open Wednesday after reassuring comments on inflation and supportive monetary policy from Federal Reserve officials. The dollar and Treasury yields dropped.

Futures were little changed in Japan and Australia, and rose in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 climbed a second day as Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his views that inflation pressures will be transitory even after a notable increase in recent months. U.S. equity contracts were little changed in early trading.

Oil fell on reports that Russia and other OPEC+ nations are considering raising production in the wake of a tightly-supplied global crude market. Bitcoin rebounded from a tumble below $30,000 for the first time since January.

Markets have steadied after being buffeted by a hawkish shift in the Fed’s policy outlook. Officials have since sought to emphasize that the central bank will continue with the current pace of asset purchases until the U.S. economy has made the necessary progress toward employment and inflation goals.

The Fed’s shift to acknowledge higher inflation and pull forward its rate hike projections last week is “a reflection of more positive longer-term dynamics,” BlackRock Investment Institute strategists led by Jean Boivin wrote in a report. “We believe the Fed’s new outlook will not translate into significantly higher policy rates any time soon. This, combined with the powerful restart, underpins our pro-risk stance.”

In testimony to the House Select Subcommittee Tuesday, Powell said price increases recently were bigger than expected but will likely wane. He also acknowledged the uncertainty around that view, and added the Fed would be patient in waiting to lift borrowing costs.

Earlier Tuesday, New York Fed President John Williams noted that a discussion about raising interest rates is still “way off in the future.” Meantime, his Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said she wants to see additional employment gains for the next several months before assessing whether the U.S. economy has achieved the progress required to taper bond purchases.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. new home sales, current account balance on Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report due Wednesday

Bank of England interest rate decision Thursday

The Fed releases Thursday the results of stress tests on the largest U.S. banks

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 7:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures edged up. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dipped less than 0.1%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The yen was at 110.67 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4788 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro traded at $1.1942

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3% to $72.88 a barrel

Gold was at $1,779.59 an ounce

