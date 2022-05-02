(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Asia’s factories managed a fitful recovery in April that highlighted their economies’ resilience to the impact on global supply chains of China’s lockdowns and conflict in Ukraine.

Manufacturing hub South Korea’s Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 52.1, according to S&P Global, recovering some ground lost from a sharp drop in March. Price and supply pressures were exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s expanding Covid restrictions, it added.

The Philippines recorded its best performance since November 2017 as output and new orders surged. Manufacturing PMIs advanced in Myanmar and Australia, too. Only Taiwan proved an outlier -- reflecting its deep economic links to China -- reporting its lowest reading since July 2020.

Asia-Pacific economies, which include some of the world’s top exporters, largely held up through April. The impact from weaker activity in China -- the top trading partner for much of the region -- was offset by renewed demand in other key markets such as the U.S.

China remains a significant risk as the latest surge in Covid cases and subsequent lockdowns threatens to choke off supply chains and restrain trade.

China’s Economy Slows Rapidly as Covid Zero Lockdowns Bite (2)

“While strengthening client demand has been able to support the recovery so far, it will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” said Maryam Baluch, an economist at S&P Global.

The April PMI releases are scattered across several days given holidays across the region, including Eid al-Fitr in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, Indonesia. Thailand’s PMI is set for release Tuesday, with Vietnam and Indonesia following on Wednesday and Malaysia’s due on Thursday.

The fallout from China’s latest Covid struggles was evident in the nation’s manufacturing data, with a gauge of factory activity plunging to the lowest level in more than two years in April, data released over the weekend showed.

“Taiwan’s manufacturing sector performance weakened in April as the recent increase in Covid-19 cases and lockdowns in mainland China impacted supply and demand,” said Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.