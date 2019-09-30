(Bloomberg) -- Manufacturing sentiment throughout Asia remained mostly bleak in September amid trade tensions and waning global demand.

Purchasing manager indexes for South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia were still in contraction territory, with South Korea’s slipped by one point to 48. Elsewhere, the gauges largely lingered at subdued levels, with Taiwan proving to be the exception by edging higher to 50. That’s the dividing line between contraction and expansion.

China’s PMI data showed a mixed picture Monday. The Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI jumped to 51.4 in September from 50.4 in August, outpacing forecasts. The nation’s official manufacturing PMI was less upbeat -- rising slightly to 49.8 from 49.5, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

U.S.-China trade negotiations remain a critical risk for the region’s manufacturing outlook, with a Chinese delegation set to visit Washington for further talks this month. The U.S. has damped speculation that it might restrict Chinese companies from U.S. stock listings, while Chinese officials have reiterated enthusiasm for opening financial markets to foreign investment.

“The outlook for China’s manufacturing sentiment will hinge on the progress of the U.S.-China trade talks on 10 October,” analysts at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. wrote in a note. “Should there be no further escalation, we think that the manufacturing sector may find its bottom soon.”

The trade spat between Japan and South Korea has heated up in recent weeks, with the latter’s foreign minister last week citing “big disagreements on the issues at hand” as the two sides scrap military and economic pacts.

Across Southeast Asia, manufacturing sentiment fluctuated among economies that have shown more resilience than neighbors to the north. Thailand improved to 50.6 from 50, while Vietnam’s otherwise robust performance this year slipped by almost a point to 50.5, though staying in expansion territory. Malaysia’s sentiment increased by a half-point to 47.9.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“Asia’s mixed manufacturing PMIs for September send a much more cautious message about the health of the region’s economies than China’s PMIs did Monday.”

“Given the lack of broad direction for the region, the sharp fall in the PMI of Vietnam -- a new favorite destination for international companies thinking beyond China -- seems instructive.”

Click here to read the report

Chang Shu and Justin Jimenez, Asia economists

Vietnam has shown to be an outlier on the positive side, with strong manufacturing and exports buoying a surge in third-quarter growth above forecasts. Saturday’s data prompted several economists to upwardly revise their calls for 2019 growth in Vietnam.

