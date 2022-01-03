(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank will be ready for an interest-rate hike early next year after ending its bond purchases by the end of 2022, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said

Factory activity in Asia continued its expansion in December, before the omicron strain begins to spread widely in the region

Singapore’s recovery gained pace in the final quarter of 2021, propelling the economy to its fastest full-year growth in more than a decade

U.S. small retailers had their best month yet in terms of paying rent in the pandemic era, the strongest indicator that the economy is finishing 2021 on a better note

There are growing signs global GDP may decouple from Covid in 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics

A gauge of market expectations for U.K. inflation is easing from a 25-year high, with traders relieved by the start of the Bank of England’s rate-hike cycle

Poor rainfall over vast tracts of southern Africa prompted a presidential call for prayer, as drought conditions threaten the 2022 harvest and stoke risks of higher food inflation

Turkey added to inflation pressure by raising household electricity and natural gas tariffs substantially as global energy prices surge

Here’s what’s to look out for in the EMEA economy this week

