Asia Factory Watch, U.K. Inflation Bets, U.S. Rentals: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The European Central Bank will be ready for an interest-rate hike early next year after ending its bond purchases by the end of 2022, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said
- Factory activity in Asia continued its expansion in December, before the omicron strain begins to spread widely in the region
- Singapore’s recovery gained pace in the final quarter of 2021, propelling the economy to its fastest full-year growth in more than a decade
- U.S. small retailers had their best month yet in terms of paying rent in the pandemic era, the strongest indicator that the economy is finishing 2021 on a better note
- There are growing signs global GDP may decouple from Covid in 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics
- A gauge of market expectations for U.K. inflation is easing from a 25-year high, with traders relieved by the start of the Bank of England’s rate-hike cycle
- Poor rainfall over vast tracts of southern Africa prompted a presidential call for prayer, as drought conditions threaten the 2022 harvest and stoke risks of higher food inflation
- Turkey added to inflation pressure by raising household electricity and natural gas tariffs substantially as global energy prices surge
- Here’s what’s to look out for in the EMEA economy this week
