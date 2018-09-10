(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a mixed start after their U.S. counterparts eked out modest gains amid lingering concerns on trade tensions. The dollar slipped while the pound rose on upbeat Brexit comments from the European Union’s chief negotiator.

Equity futures advanced in Japan, fell in Hong Kong and China, and were little changed in Australia. The S&P 500 Index broke a four-day slide even as so-called FAANG stocks underperformed. U.S. Treasury 2-year yields climbed to the highest level in a decade amid comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve’s Raphael Bostic and positive consumer credit data. Ten-year Treasury yields ticked lower.

Persistent trade frictions and turmoil in emerging markets continue to mar the outlook for global equities. Investors are bracing for the next step in the U.S.-China trade dispute after the Trump administration signaled it’s ready to impose tariffs on even more goods imported into the U.S.

Elsewhere, the pound jumped after European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said a deal with the U.K. is “realistic” and “possible” within eight weeks. Crude slipped to the lowest in more than two weeks as investors weighed a potential production surge from Saudi Arabia and Russia against concern that Iranian sanctions will trigger a global supply crunch.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet.

Apple unveils its latest iPhones on Wednesday

Australia employment is due Thursday.

China releases August industrial production, retail sales data on Friday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, consumer sentiment on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.3 percent in Singapore.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 fell 0.1 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 1.2 percent to the lowest in 14 month

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 111.11 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8699 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent Monday.

The euro was at $1.1595 after rising 0.4 percent.

The British pound held onto an 0.8 percent gain to $1.3027.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 2.93 percent. The two-year yield rose one basis point to 2.71 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.2 percent to $67.56 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,196.45 an ounce.

