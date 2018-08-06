(Bloomberg) -- Asian futures signaled modest gains after U.S. stocks rose for a third day, lifted by strong results from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The dollar and Treasuries advanced.

Futures on equity benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong rose, while they were little changed in Australia. The S&P 500 Index closed at its highest since January as Berkshire Hathaway bolstered financial shares and higher oil prices boosted energy producers. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed for the fourth time in five sessions, while the pound weakened to an 11-month low on Brexit angst. The yield on 10-year Treasuries held below 3 percent and the Cboe Volatility Index fell to its lowest since Jan. 26.

Investors largely shrugged off early concern sparked by China’s signal it won’t flinch in a trade war, adding to heightened rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns continue to lurk in the background with confusion about the status of negotiations intended to lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the Trump administration moving to restore some U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira sank to a record low and bonds tumbled as heightened concern over a diplomatic spat with the U.S. overshadowed the central bank’s attempt to support the currency. U.S. crude traded around $69 a barrel after Saudi Arabian production cuts heightened concerns about tightening worldwide supplies.

Terminal users can follow our Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season includes results from: Japan Post Bank, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile, Glencore and Adidas.

Tuesday brings the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting that is forecast to produce no change in either the record-low cash rate or the long-term guidance.

The Bank of Japan releases a summary of opinions Wednesday from its July 30-31 meeting, at which it tweaked elements of its stimulus policy to make it more sustainable.

Samsung Electronics unveils its next Galaxy Note smartphone.

U.S. consumer prices probably rose in July, consistent with a pickup in inflation that’s projected to keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest-rate increases, economists forecast before Friday’s release.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.4 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were less than 0.05 percent higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures added 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4 percent Monday.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 111.39 per dollar after declining 0.2 percent.

The offshore Chinese yuan traded at 6.8673 per dollar.

The euro was steady at $1.1552 after reaching the weakest in almost 13 months on its fifth straight decline.

The British pound dipped 0.5 percent to $1.2938, the weakest in about 11 months, Monday.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 percent to the highest in more than two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.94 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.6 percent to $68.90 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,207.43 an ounce after the futures fell 0.6 percent.

--With assistance from Jeremy Herron and Randall Jensen.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.