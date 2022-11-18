(Bloomberg) -- Asian investment-grade dollar corporate bonds look poised to deliver their best monthly returns in 13 years, buoyed by hopes of softening inflation and China’s stronger efforts to rescue an ailing property sector.

Such notes in Asia ex-Japan have returned 3% so far in November, which would mark the biggest gain since 2009 when Bloomberg started compiling a relevant index. Chinese developers have been among the best performers after Beijing issued sweeping measures to ease the sector’s cash crunch.

The prices of two notes from Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., due in 2028 and 2032 respectively, have both more than doubled this month. China Vanke Co.’s bond due 2027 and Beijing Capital Land Ltd.’s maturing in 2025 also have risen about 70% and 20%, respectively.

Investor appetite in global risk assets has improved amid signs of cooling US inflation and reduced tensions between the world’s top two economies. Beijing’s latest steps to ease strict Covid controls and prop up a depressed housing market also have fueled optimism about the country’s growth outlook.

