(Bloomberg) -- Leaders from across Asia are seeking a breakthrough in talks on the world’s largest regional trade pact as meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations get underway Saturday in Bangkok.

The China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has been jeopardized by last-minute requests from India after it earlier agreed to terms. Leaders had planned to announce a preliminary deal on Monday, paving the way for countries to finalize details on the legal framework of an agreement that would cover one-third of the global economy.

Asian business and political leaders in attendance include Japan’s Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien lead the U.S. delegation, which has been downgraded from previous years.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

RCEP statement to come later (10:07 a.m.)

Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said a joint statement on RCEP would be released later in the weekend, as has been expected. “That will be the shared opinion of all countries,” he told reporters.

Negotiators had met the past few days in an effort to reach a conclusion.

Region has ‘huge’ opportunities: Fernandes (9:58 a.m.)

Asean brands and companies have “huge” opportunities given global headwinds from the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and fluctuating commodity prices, Air Asia’s Fernandes told a business conference in Bangkok. The Asean digital economy has the potential to add $1 trillion to gross domestic product by 2025, he said, but added that the region lacks a unified custom clearance.

Fernandes also said Air Asia Group would build an Asian fast food restaurant chain, opening first in Kuala Lumpur and then followed by Bangkok.

Saturday Highlights

Speeches are planned by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi.

