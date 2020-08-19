(Bloomberg) -- Emerging and frontiereconomies are recovering at different speeds from the coronavirus shock. Scoring 75 economies, Bloomberg Economics finds Asia is leading the rest in getting back to pre-crisis norms, while Latin America is struggling to contain the pandemic. Among individual countries, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand are doing best, while Bolivia, Argentina and El Salvador are performing the worst as they struggle to control the outbreak and restart their economies.

