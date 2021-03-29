(Bloomberg) -- Another Monday, another test for Asian markets.

News out of the U.S. on Friday and over the weekend about giant block trades -- Archegos Capital Management reportedly having to dump about $20 billion of stock -- had some traders glued to their screens for the Asia open. But the Asian day got going with nary a whiff of panic, with many focusing more on the potential long-term impact than the fear of sudden contagion.

“Even though the futures are down this evening, they’re still way up from where they were midday on Friday,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. in the U.S. “So the reaction so far is quite muted. However, there is a record amount of leverage in the system and a lot of crowded trades out there. Therefore, if more of that leverage needs to be unwound, things could get a bit ugly.”

Asia’s Monday mornings have long been a source of concern for traders because of the potential toxic mix of thin trading conditions and the markets’ need to react all at once to developments that broke over the weekend when all but crypto currencies and Middle East bourses are silent. This week’s block trades come on the heels of the turmoil the previous weekend when the Turkish central bank chief was fired. The lira plunged as the week’s trading opened in Asia, before Turkey’s stocks and bonds tumbled in the European day. On the same day, Asian currencies rebounded from a mild dip, and the MSCI All-Country index closed up 0.4% after dipping all of 0.2% in the initial action. The gauge is little changed today.

The lack of drama so far Monday regarding the block trades isn’t reassuring investors that they can stop fretting about the potential longer-term fallout.

“Even in an environment where average daily volume on U.S. exchanges is +50% or more over 2019 levels, liquidity, when it is really needed, is difficult to source,” said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG LLC, in an email. “We are likely to see more of this type of volatility on the individual stock level and at the broader Index level -- both to the upside as well as to the downside - before the bull market peaks.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.