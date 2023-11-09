(Bloomberg) -- The energy transition in Asia will require more natural gas to ensure power supply as countries shift away from dirtier coal, according to Japan’s top utility.

“We need natural gas, or LNG, to be placed” in the Asian economy, Toshiro Kudama, chief executive officer of Jera Asia Pte Ltd., said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Thursday. “It’s hard to support the economic growth of this region” with intermittent renewable sources.

The view echoes major energy producers, including Chevron Corp. and Shell Plc, which assert that gas will play a long-term role in the energy transition. The International Energy Agency, however, sees gas demand peaking this decade and therefore no new long-lead projects are required.

In Asia, “it’s not very realistic or very practical to transition immediately from coal to renewable energy resources,” Yao Lixia, a senior fellow at the National University of Singapore, said at the same conference. “So the most immediate solution may be natural gas.”

The major lesson of the energy crisis last year is that sustainability took a back seat to fuel affordability and security, added Yngve Slyngstad, managing director of Industry Capital Partners. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended energy markets, sending the price of gas and coal surging around the world and making fuel too expensive for some developing nations.

This isn’t just an issue for Asia. The African continent is in the midst of ensuring energy security, and can’t currently afford to invest more in the transition, said Fikile Z. Majola, deputy minister of trade for the Republic of South Africa.

