(Bloomberg) -- Ministers responsible for trade in Asia Pacific pledged Saturday to facilitate essential movement across borders, even as coronavirus cases surge across the region.

Any steps taken must not undermine efforts to contain the pandemic, according to a joint statement read out by Malaysian Trade Minister Azmin Ali, who chaired a virtual meeting with counterparts from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

The ministers encouraged countries to adopt digital solutions such as e-commerce to strengthen supply chains and keep business flowing across borders. They also vowed to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services and minimize disruptions to trade in medical goods, food and agriculture products, he added.

“We acknowledge the importance of cooperation on facilitating the flow of data and strengthening consumer and business trust in digital transactions,” Azmin said.

