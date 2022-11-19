(Bloomberg) -- Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders adopted the Bangkok Goals for sustainability at their meeting on Saturday, after a push by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha to place a green economic model as a strategy for growth.

Thailand, as the host, had put sustainability at the front and center of discussions that also included hot-button issues such as inflation, food and energy security and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Even before APEC, Prayuth had promoted the bio-circular-green, or BCG, economic model as a national agenda, citing the need to revamp Thailand’s economic and social development strategies to get the country out of the middle-income trap. The model advocates steps to strengthen sustainable growth built on green economy where wastage is minimized, according to officials.

“The BCG economy model will be a key engine that drives tangible outcomes,” Prayuth said in his closing remarks at the summit. “This will lay the foundation to drive the economic growth of the Asia Pacific region in an inclusive, sustainable, environment-friendly, and systematic manner.”

The Bangkok Goals outlines a set of targets on environment, trade and investment, and waste management. It also emphasizes climate change and commitments to member economies’ net zero and carbon neutrality goals. APEC economies represent more than 60% of world’s economic output.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were among attendees at the APEC leaders gathering. The US will host next year’s summit in San Francisco before it moves to Peru and South Korea in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

