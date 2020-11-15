(Bloomberg) -- Asia Pacific nations including China, Japan and South Korea on Sunday signed the world’s largest free-trade agreement encompassing nearly a third of the world’s population and gross domestic product.

Top officials from 15 nations that also include Australia, New Zealand and all 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations inked the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP -- nearly a decade in the making -- on the final day of the 37th Asean Summit hosted virtually by Vietnam.

