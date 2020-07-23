The Asia Pacific’s coronavirus resurgences reached new heights this week, as Hong Kong, Tokyo and Australia’s Victoria state saw consecutive record growth in infections in a sign that containment is becoming more challenging across the world.

Hong Kong reported 111 local virus cases on Thursday -- its second day of more than 100 local infections -- as the city scrambles to boost hospitalization and testing capacity in the face of its worst outbreak ever.

In Japan, the start of a four-day holiday weekend was marred by a record 366 cases detected in Tokyo, as well as a second day of over 100 cases in Osaka, a worrying indication that the resurgence is spreading nationwide. Australia’s Victoria state reported 403 cases on Thursday, following Wednesday’s record 484, despite capital city Melbourne entering the mid-point of a six-week lockdown.

A number of new cases were also reported across China in its northeastern and western parts, while the massive outbreaks in Indonesia and India, two of the continent’s biggest countries, showed no slowing of momentum.

The deterioration in the region, considered to have broadly curbed the virus more effectively than elsewhere globally, illustrates the limitations of containment measures in the face of an inter-connected world and a pathogen that can spread silently for months. The worsening picture has forced governments to roll back re-opening plans and return to tightened social distancing, stamping out green shoots of economic recovery.

“The problem is that they are going to be constantly at risk of the virus coming back,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “This is one you never win. This is one you always, at the end of every day, hope to break even.”