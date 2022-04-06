(Bloomberg) -- Coal prices in Asia jumped as Europe’s move to ban imports of Russian coal threatens to deliver a new global supply challenge.

Russia is the third-largest supplier of thermal coal and dominates sales to European nations, meaning there’ll now be increased competition in a seaborne market that’s already faced major disruptions this year.

Read more: Europe’s Russia Coal Ban Foreshadows Higher Global Energy Prices

Newcastle coal futures for April jumped 6.4% to $281 a ton Tuesday, the biggest gain in almost two weeks, according to ICE Futures Europe. That follows a similar advance in Europe. Prices are poised to extend gains as European consumers step up a hunt for alternatives to Russian coal.

Suppliers in Indonesia, the top shipper of coal for power stations, are exploring plans to tap new markets, though must also abide by government requirements to first satisfy local demand. Producers in Australia, a key exporter, have flagged they have little spare capacity to raise sales to Europe.

“A lack of investment in new capacity, and relatively strong demand in Asia leaves the market short of filling any gap left by cuts to Russian exports,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes wrote in a Wednesday note. Russia accounted for about 18% of global exports in 2020, they said.

Asia’s coal prices had declined from a record over the last several weeks, with the Covid lockdowns in China -- the top consumer -- curbing factory activity and trimming fuel demand. Still, benchmark prices are more than two-and-a-half times higher than a year ago.

Even before new sanctions, energy companies in Europe and Asia were avoiding additional purchases of Russian fuel, and seeking alternatives to prepare for further government measures against Moscow.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.