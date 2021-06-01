(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia may be next in Asia to see its Covid containment suffer a setback as the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in early May lead to a spike in new infections. Daily new virus cases are back around 6,000 levels and the seven-day average is at its highest since March. Authorities also have identified nearly 60 cases that are linked to variants of concern and are studying whether this will compromise the country’s goal to reach herd immunity by end-March 2022. Its infection numbers grew to 1.82 million as of Monday, the most in Southeast Asia. Mobility restrictions have been imposed across all provinces until mid-June to slow the spread.

(Updates to add latest infection data.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.