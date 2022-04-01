(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened in March as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It’s the latest signal of how far the ripple effects of the war have spread, and another setback for the region after weathering the omicron wave earlier this year. Asian economies are relying on their factory sectors to help drive recoveries, while virus curbs hold back traditional growth engines of consumption.

Manufacturing hubs South Korea and Vietnam saw the sharpest downturn in manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes, according to S&P Global. Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia also declined, with the latter slipping below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Japan saw its PMI jump to 54.1 from 52.7 in February as declining Covid-19 cases allowed factories to ramp up production, compiler au Jibun Bank said. Indonesia and the Philippines also posted an improvement.

Rising energy costs and ongoing supply disruptions mean the region’s PMIs will likely soften further, said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Investment Banking Group in Singapore.

“There is a risk some Asian countries may see PMI slip below 50 and into contraction territory in the coming months,” he said.

For China, a private gauge of manufacturing activity dropped in March by the most since the pandemic’s onset as Covid lockdowns took a toll on production and sales. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.1 last month from 50.4 in February, Caixin and S&P Global said in a statement.

That reading came a day after both the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs for March posted larger-than-expected declines and slipped to contraction territory for the first time in roughly half a year.

Global Supply Lines Brace for ‘Menacing’ Economic Costs to Widen

A slowdown in Asia has potential knock-on effects for the rest of the global economy. The region is the world’s top manufacturing base, and its exports ranging from energy to food are critical in augmenting supplies and tamping down prices in nations beginning to emerge from the pandemic.

In a warning sign for global demand given its status as a weather vane for trade, South Korean new export orders fell by their quickest pace since July 2020. Input price inflation hit a three-month high.

“Manufacturing firms noted the impact that economic sanctions on Russia and the war with Ukraine had on international demand,” Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global said in a release.

(Updates with comment from fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.