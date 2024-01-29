(Bloomberg) -- Refinery margins for processing naphtha — a vital feedstock for the petrochemical industry - jumped to the highest level since May 2022 in Asia as traders recalibrated risks surrounding Russian shipments following an attack on a tanker carrying the fuel from the country.

The strike on the Marlin Luanda, which was hauling a shipment of naphtha on behalf of trading giant Trafigura Group, signals a growing threat to Russia’s shipments through the Red Sea. The Iran-backed Houthis had previously signaled that Russian ships had nothing to fear.

Asia’s margins for making the fuel, measured by the premium over Dubai crude, jumped as high as 25 cents a barrel on Monday.

The Red Sea chaos is hurting Asia’s petrochemical industry at a time when it’s already grappling with a longer cycle of weak profits because of over-investment and slower consumption. Nearly 20% of Asia’s naphtha imports pass through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, according to estimates by consultancy FGE, with cargoes typically coming from Russia and European nations.

More tankers have been re-routing to avoid the Suez Canal amid the growing risk of attack, causing delays and skyrocketing freight costs. On top of the shipping turmoil, attacks on Russia’s key oil facilities such as Novatek’s Ust-Luga and Rosneft’s Tuapse refinery — both of which supply the fuel to Asia — have also tightened supplies.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.