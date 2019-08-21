Asia’s Ugly Exports Are About to Look Even More Hideous

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

In Asia, one surprise increase in export growth is what passes for relatively good trade news these days.

Thailand’s exports unexpectedly rose, jumping 4.3% in July from a year earlier. But that’s cold comfort for the continent’s powerhouses that now have to fight unfavorable base effects on top of all the other global trade pressures: muddled messages on U.S.-China talks, Japan-South Korea tensions, and a brewing drama between the U.S. and Europe, to name just a few.

Taiwan and South Korea already had set the darker tone for the week, with contractions in export orders for Taiwan in a report Tuesday, and figures Wednesday showing South Korea’s latest first-20-days gauge shrinking, too. For almost every month this year, the two economies have shared full-month export contractions.

Looking ahead, it’s all about that base effect. The year-earlier export comparisons for all three economies are set to look even uglier in the months ahead. Thailand’s August 2018 exports level was its highest in records back to 1991. September for South Korea was the best first-20-days performance since at least late-2003, and Taiwan’s export orders for October 2018 shattered every record dating to 1984.

The Taiwan and South Korea news followed numbers Monday showing Japan’s merchandise exports dropped for an eighth straight month. It all fits into the drumbeat of gloom illustrated by Bloomberg’s Trade Tracker, which now has four of 10 gauges in below-normal territory.

Here’s why it matters for everyone. Emerging Asia’s high-growth, trade-heavy economies are critical to keeping the world economy from stumbling. So the whimpers from a dynamic region like Asia are ominous for global growth. The developed engines of Europe and U.S. — with their aging populations, crumbling infrastructure and elevated debt — won’t be the locomotives forever.

Charting the Trade War

South Africa’s wool industry is on tenterhooks as exporters seek clarity on a Chinese ban on imports of the fiber following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease earlier this year in the world’s second-biggest producer.

Today’s Must Reads

Under pressure | World leaders convene this week at two big meetings with one thing on their mind: how to revive the weakest global growth since the financial crisis.

License to sell | One of the Japanese materials makers hit by government restrictions on exports to South Korea has received a permit to resume shipments.

Dire straits | Singapore’s slowing economic growth has started to hurt company earnings as the trade war intensifies between its two biggest trading partners.

Lucky seven | U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has to get the Group of Seven on board with his Brexit vision. Unfortunately, history may come back to haunt him.

Rock bottom | Weaker Chinese demand for marble is hurting Turkey, the biggest global producer of the mineral used for opulent finishes in hotels, offices and posh homes.

Economic Analysis

Higher costs | Tech giants’ headache with France’s digital tax is aggravated by location tracking.

Pool party | An importer of swimming pool products wins an exemption from steel duties.

Coming Up

Aug. 24-26: G-7 leaders meet in France

Aug. 29: U.S. merchandise trade balance

Like Terms of Trade?

Don’t keep it to yourself. Colleagues and friends can sign up here. We also publish Balance of Power, a daily briefing on the latest in global politics.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg All Access for full global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.

How are we doing? We want to hear what you think about this newsletter. Let our trade tsar know.

To contact the author of this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brendan Murray at brmurray@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.