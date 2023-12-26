(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were primed to open higher after gains in US stocks pushed the S&P 500 to within a whisker of its record high as investors prepare for lower interest rates.

Equity futures for Japanese shares rose, while higher iron ore prices indicated gains for Australia’s global miners, as the country’s equity markets and those in Hong Kong reopen after a long weekend.

The S&P 500 closed Tuesday within 0.5% of its record high, achieved early last year when interest rates remained at pandemic lows. The gains were helped along by bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates as early as March.

The advance extends a bullish run in December for US stocks to 4.5% and brings the gain since the start of the year to 24%.

“Markets will rally into year-end, given the strength of December already,” Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, wrote in a note Tuesday. “Given the trailing performance of fund managers, and the notion of ‘never short a dull market,’ we see the drift higher into the final days of 2023.”

Swap contracts tied to Fed meetings imply a probability of more than 90% that the US central bank brings down its current 5.25% to 5.5% target rate range in March. Across 2024, traders are penciling in nearly 160 basis points of rate reductions — more than twice as much as Fed officials signaled earlier this month in their new round of quarterly forecasts.

The so-called Santa Claus rally, which typically encompasses the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two of the new one, has a pretty strong record. Since 1969, the S&P 500 has averaged a gain of 1.3% over the seven-day period, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

“It still appears likely that we can end the year at the highs,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates. “No reason to not ride this market through the end of the year.”

In Asia, data for release includes industrial profit data for China and housing starts in Japan. US data showed home prices rising for a ninth straight month, while early reports from Mastercard SpendingPulse showed US holiday retail sales rose at a much slower pace than in 2022.

Currency markets were little changed in early Wednesday trading as the yen clung to gains from last week to trade at around 142 per dollar. An index of the dollar fell Tuesday.

Locking In Higher Yields

Buyers piled into Treasury sales Tuesday, seeking to lock in higher yields as the market prices in an aggressive path of Fed interest-rate cuts in 2024.

Indirect bidders, a group that includes foreign central banks, grabbed a record 77.6% of the 52-week bill auction, and the same category took 71.6% of the department’s six-month offering, the third-largest share ever. Meanwhile, a sale of two-year debt priced below its when-issued yield, a sign of greater-than-expected demand.

In corporate news, Apple Inc. is appealing a US sales ban of its smartwatches as the White House refused to overturn the measure. Intel will invest a total of $25 billion in Israel after winning incentives. FedEx Corp. entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. agreed to buy RayzeBio Inc. for about $4.1 billion.

Elsewhere, oil rose as shipping disruptions in the Red Sea continued to a spate of Houthi attacks against vessels in the vital waterway. Gold also advanced, while Bitcoin steadied after a Tuesday drop.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues Summary of Opinions from December monetary policy meeting, Wednesday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK Nationwide house prices, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5% 7:18 a.m. Tokyo time

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was unchanged at $1.1042

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1427 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $42,477.23

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,226.05

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.01%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,067.81 an ounce

