(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for modest gains on Friday amid a dollar retreat and after U.S. equities pared the worst of their losses. Treasuries edged higher.

Futures in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia pointed higher. The S&P 500 dropped for a second day, though it found some support after bouncing off its 50-day moving average. Technology shares were the biggest decliners, with Apple Inc., FaceBook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. weighing on the Nasdaq Composite. Data showed the number of Americans applying for jobless benefits resumed its decline. Crude oil climbed above $40 a barrel.

Investors are on the look out for more U.S. fiscal stimulus after the Federal Reserve indicated this week that interest rates will stay low for years to come. With global Covid-19 cases approaching 30 million, data continues to show a patchy recovery path around the world.

“Consumer sentiment data and the employment picture still reflect a fragile economic recovery,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investments. “Powell did not bring up the need for further fiscal support multiple times yesterday just for the sake of it. Monetary policy has its limits, the lack of fiscal policy support leaves significant risks to this recovery.”

Elsewhere, natural gas prices tumbled the most in almost two years after a bigger-than expected increase in stockpiles revived concerns that the glut of the fuel will increase. Gilts climbed after the Bank of England policymakers said they were exploring negative rates to counter ongoing risks to the labor market.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%.

Hang Seng futures earlier added 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen was at 104.74 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.7539 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1846.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.69%.

Commodities

West Texas Intemediate crude was at $40.97 a barrel, up nearly 10% this week.

Gold was at $1,944.05 an ounce.

