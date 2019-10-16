(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a mixed start Thursday as investors gauged a weak U.S. consumer report that triggered a rally in Treasuries. U.S. equities earlier edged lower.

Futures were flat in Japan, while contracts rose in Hong Kong and pointed lower in Australia. The S&P 500 Index slid as energy and technology shares retreated. The dollar and Treasury yields slipped after an unexpected drop in retail sales boosted market pricing for an October rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

As the earnings season ramps up and trade headlines continue to keep investors on their toes, the latest data on American retailers may tilt the scales in favor of an interest rate cut this month for moderate Fed policy makers who might still be hesitant. The Fed Beige Book said the U.S. economy expanded at a “slight to modest pace” in recent weeks, representing a mild downgrade.

Elsewhere, the pound strengthened amid signs European leaders are getting ready to gather in Brussels to clinch a deal that will see the U.K. part ways with the European Union. Turkish stocks fell with the lira after the U.S. brought a criminal case against one of the nation’s largest banks, in what could be an escalation of Washington’s efforts to reprimand Ankara for its military incursion into northern Syria.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Australia’s employment report for September comes out Thursday.

China releases third-quarter GDP, September industrial production and retail sales data on Friday.

Here are the main movers in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 slid 0.2% on Wednesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1%.

Hang Seng Index futures earlier advanced 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.75 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0994 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1073.

The pound was at $1.2832.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.74%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $52.97 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,490.15 an ounce.

