(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to push higher Thursday as signs of easing trade tensions overshadowed impeachment inquiry proceedings in Washington. The dollar climbed the most since March and Treasuries retreated.

Futures rose in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 halted a three-day slide, with technology and bank shares pacing the gain, after President Donald Trump suggested a trade deal with China was possible and touted a pact with Japan. Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose toward 1.75%.

Trump said a trade agreement with China is getting “closer and closer” and there’s a “good chance” a deal can be reached. Beijing is starting to make big purchases of items such as beef and pork, the president added. He also expressed progress on trade talks with Japan, and signed a limited pact with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that eases access for $7.2 billion in U.S. agricultural goods.

“Markets are way more interested in a trade deal with China,” Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, VA. “Now that the Congress is deadlocked into impeachment, the president can close a deal with China to boost the global economy into 2020, just in time for ballots to be cast.”

Elsewhere, oil extended declines as the EIA said U.S. crude supplies rose 2.41 million barrels last week. European equities fell back Wednesday amid rising concern that growth is flagging.

These are some key events coming up this week:

The Philippines decides on monetary policy on Thursday.

Core PCE -- the Fed’s preferred inflation measure -- is forecast for 1.8%. That’s due Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.4%.

Hang Seng futures earlier advanced 0.6%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.6%.

The yen was at 107.76 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.1294 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0945.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased eight basis points to 1.74%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 1.1% to $56.66 a barrel.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.6%.

Gold was at $1,504.14 an ounce after sliding 1.8%.

