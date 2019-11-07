(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to gain and sovereign bond yields climbed with the yuan amid optimism that the U.S. and China have agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases.

Futures climbed in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 Index rose to a fresh record Thursday, though closed off the highs as the two sides continue to negotiate over where and when a “Phase One” deal would be signed. Treasury yields touched the highest since August.

“Moving from a non-escalation to a de-escalation, which would be rolling back the tariffs, has got everybody excited,” Adam Taback, global head of alternative investments at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Bloomberg TV.

Risk appetite is picking up as news of progress on trade helped counter earlier reports that a preliminary accord may not happen this month as the two sides continued to wrangle over a location to sign it. As traders await the next development, bonds continued to decline -- 10-year yields in France and Belgium climbed back above 0% for the first time in months, while the German equivalent surged 10 basis points.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude rose and gold slumped. The pound weakened after two Bank of England policy makers unexpectedly voted for an interest-rate cut.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3% on Thursday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.7%.

Hang Seng futures climbed 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed nine basis points to 1.93%.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.31 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9713 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1049.

Commodities

West Texas crude added 1.3% to $57.09.

Gold fell 1.5% to $1,467.65 an ounce.

