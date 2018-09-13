(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to extend a rally after technology shares drove U.S. equities higher. The dollar fell after data showed a gauge of underlying U.S. inflation unexpectedly cooled in August.

Futures signaled equities in Japan, Hong Kong and China will start Friday higher, building on Thursday’s rally as investors assess whether trade frictions between the world’s two biggest economies are easing. U.S. stocks pulled back from the day’s highs after President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. isn’t under pressure to reach a trade agreement with China. Emerging-market currencies climbed, with the lira surging after Turkey’s central bank defied the country’s president and hiked rates by a larger than expected amount.

Equities in Asia are ending the week on a high after a 10-day losing streak dragged down stocks amid the trade tensions and emerging-market turmoil, leaving valuations at a two-year low. Expectations that the U.S. and Chinese governments are working out the details for a new round of trade talks helped lift sentiment though it’s far from certain whether meaningful progress will eventuate.

The pound rose after the Bank of England lifted its forecast for growth and strengthened more as the greenback slipped. The euro also climbed, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi expressed confidence on wage growth and the outlook for inflation.

Crude oil pared two days of gains made on the outlook for tighter supply. The potential impact on commodities from Hurricane Florence faded with lower wind speeds.

Here are some key events coming up for the remainder of this week:

China releases August industrial production, retail sales data on Friday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, consumer sentiment on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1 percent.

FTSE China A50 futures climbed 0.6 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 1.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.92 per dollar after slipping 0.6 percent.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8462 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.3 percent Thursday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 2.97 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 2.5 percent to $68.59 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,201.43 an ounce.

