The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.4% to 170.99 as of 9:03 a.m. in Tokyo, set to erase its year-to-date loss. The measure continues to climb in August after four straight months of gains. Energy and material shares have led advances since a March low as investors bet on a recovery in business activity amid the gradual lifting of lockdowns across the region.

The Asian index has rebounded after a sell-off that erased almost $6 trillion of its market value, thanks in no small part to a rally in Chinese shares that ranks among the best in the world. Optimism is now treading on shaky ground, however, as several countries in the region have seen a resurgence in virus cases, putting theories of a quick turnaround in corporate earnings to the test. Globally, infections topped 20 million.

The Asia Pacific gauge remains about 9% below the all-time high it set in January 2018. It continues to lag the S&P 500 Index, which is up 4.6% this year helped by a rally in technology shares. The European benchmark has lagged far behind, and is still down 10% in 2020.

“Barring sudden escalations in U.S.-China trade tensions, the measure may well sustain the rally with the relative better performance of North Asia markets,” said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. The climb to a record high, however, will be “slow” given expected slowing in demand recovery and more noise heading into the U.S. elections, she added.

