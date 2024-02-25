(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a mixed open as traders brace for a flood of economic data this week including Chinese activity gauges and the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

Equity futures in Japan point to gains in early trading Monday, while contracts in Australia and Hong Kong were steady after the US stock rally stalled at the end of last week, weighed by profit taking in megacap tech stocks. Australia 10-year yields dropped six basis points after Treasuries climbed on Friday.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the economy is headed in the right direction, and it will likely be appropriate to cut rates later this year.

“The week ahead may bring more trouble than calm – as March starts with a world concerned about sticky inflation, doubting the wisdom of waiting central bankers and fearing larger conflicts leading to further global trade disruptions,” Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY Mellon, wrote in a note to clients.

This week, investors will be bracing for the impact from heavy Treasury and corporate issuance and month-end positioning. There’s also a slate of economic data to be srutinized, including the so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index on Thursday that’s the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge.

Fed speakers are likely to reiterate William’s comments that the central bank doesn’t feel pressure to begin cutting rates anytime soon.

“Recent CPI inflation and employment information have clouded the timing and magnitude of rate cuts in the financial markets,” Stephen Gallagher, chief US economist at Societe Generale SA wrote in a note to clients. “Affirming that rate cuts are likely sustains hopes for cuts in the coming months, albeit not in March.”

Elsewhere, Zambia said it reached a deal on debt restructuring with China and India as emerging market investors pile into African debt in a hunt for yield. Meantime, the US and China are discussing new measures to prevent a wave of emerging market defaults, including ways to preemptively extend loan periods before countries miss payments.

Key events this week:

WTO ministerial conference, Abu Dhabi, Monday

Hungary may ratify Sweden’s NATO accession, Monday

Japan CPI, Tuesday

Taiwan export orders, Tuesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

RBNZ rate decision, Wednesday

Hong Kong GDP, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US GDP, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meet, Wednesday

Australia retail sales, Thursday

France, Germany and Spain CPI, Thursday

Canada GDP, Thursday

Brazil unemployment, Thursday

US PCE Deflator, Thursday

China official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed on Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.9%

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.48 per dollar as of 7:12 a.m. Tokyo time

The euro was little changed at $1.0823

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2059 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6558

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.14%

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $51,706.26

Ether was little changed at $3,109.4

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.7% to $76.49 a barrel on Friday

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,035.40 an ounce

