(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to track U.S. gains Wednesday as strong corporate earnings and a commodity rally boost confidence in the economic recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar declined.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were steady after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed at record highs, with Best Buy Co. the latest U.S. retailer to report robust consumer demand.

In commodity markets, oil extended gains in part on China’s success in stamping out virus flare-ups, which is easing some of the concerns about the impact of the delta variant on demand. Iron ore also climbed.

In the latest developments following China’s crackdown on private industries, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it will demand that the more than 250 Chinese companies trading in U.S. markets better inform investors about political and regulatory risks. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped after solid results from JD.com Inc. lured investors including Cathie Wood.

Company earnings, expanding vaccinations and support from monetary policy are repairing sentiment after a bout of jitters over the economic outlook caused by the fast-spreading delta strain. The next key read on the central bank outlook is due later this week when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole symposium.

“As long as the economic and corporate earnings environments continue to improve, the market is likely to withstand ongoing concerns about the virus and policy,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “That said, risks for the market are becoming more balanced as we move throughout the market cycle.”

In the U.S., the House adopted a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, helping move forward on the core of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision; briefing by Governor Lee Ju-yeol Thursday

Fed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through Saturday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

July U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.4692 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1756

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.54 a barrel after rising 2.9%

Gold was little changed at $1,802.81

