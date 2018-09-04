(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for declines after the dollar strengthened and U.S. equities slipped amid continued pressure for many emerging markets and as trade tensions persisted.

Futures on equity indexes fell in Japan, China, Hong Kong and Australia. The dollar climbed though some of its advance was pared following robust U.S. economic data which also pushed Treasury yields higher. Emerging-market currencies headed for the lowest close this year. Oil climbed as a storm threatened U.S. production on the Gulf Coast.

Investors remain cautious as turmoil in developing nations grips traders’ attention, with many pondering whether the troubles will spill into developed markets, which have remained relatively robust despite trade salvos and a Federal Reserve that’s heading toward a late-September rate hike.

Elsewhere, metals retreated and Amazon.com surged past $1 trillion in market value boosting consumer shares.

Terminal users can read more in our Bloomberg Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Australian GDP data for the second quarter comes out Wednesday.

Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google on Wednesday testify on social media, Russia meddling.

The monthly U.S. employment report for August is due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.3 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3 percent. FTSE China A50 Index futures sank 0.4 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 lost 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.44 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8506 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.4 percent Tuesday to the highest in almost three weeks.

The euro bought $1.1582.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.5 percent Tuesday, the lowest since May 2017.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained four basis points to 2.90 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.7 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.6 percent to $69.37 a barrel.

Gold futures were flat at $1,191.21 an ounce.

--With assistance from Jeremy Herron.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.