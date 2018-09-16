(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia will likely kick off the week under pressure after the latest U.S. move to place further tariffs on Chinese goods. The dollar maintained gains.

Futures on equity indexes in Hong Kong and China signaled declines, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more in Chinese products. The S&P 500 Index finished flat on Friday as financial and energy shares rose, while the 10-year Treasury yield hit 3 percent Friday.

Equities in Asia had made an attempt to rebound at the end of last week amid some signs the U.S. and China will enter talks and calm trade concerns. That was upended Friday when people familiar with the matter said Trump gave his aides instructions to proceed with more tariffs despite his Treasury secretary’s attempt to restart talks with Beijing to resolve the trade war. China is considering declining the Trump administration’s offer of trade talks later this month after fresh threats of tariffs from Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong lowered its signal rating for Typhoon Mangkhut to a level that allows the city’s stock exchange to open for trading as normal.

Terminal users can follow our Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Indonesia trade data comes Monday.

The Bank of Japan holds its policy meeting.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits Pyongyang for a summit with Kim Jong Un Tuesday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 1.1 percent in late Friday trading.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 Index lost 1 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 percent Friday.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 1.1 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 112.03 per dollar.

China’s offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8808 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3 percent Friday.

The euro bought $1.1629.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis points to 3 percent Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 percent to $68.99 a barrel.

Gold dropped 0.6 percent to $1,194.85 an ounce to finish the week lower.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.