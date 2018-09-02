(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a mixed start to the week as the dollar held its recent rally. The pound retreated as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a second Brexit vote.

Equity futures edged higher in Australia, were largely flat in Japan, while Hong Kong was poised for small declines. The S&P 500 closed flat Friday as gains in consumer shares offset losses in energy stocks, while Treasuries slipped. U.S. markets are closed for Labor Day Monday.

With U.S. stocks reaching a fresh all-time high in August and the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again later this month, investors are hoping the global economy can withstand shocks from trade restrictions. Emerging markets remain under pressure, with Argentina and Turkey the latest epicenters for crises denting sentiment.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude kept near $70 a barrel. The Canadian dollar slipped after Nafta talks stalled.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

The China factory PMI from Caixin may have edged down as U.S. tariffs took effect. The measure, due Monday, is more focused on smaller, export-oriented firms than the official index, which unexpectedly increased last month.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney testifies on the August inflation report and policy decision.

Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google testify on social media, Russia meddling.

U.S. employment report for August is due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were flat in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were down 0.5 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed at the close in New York.

Currencies

The yen held at 111.11 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8492 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 percent Friday.

The euro bought $1.1596.

The pound fell 0.3 percent to $1.2919.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries closed at 2.86 percent Friday.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed 0.1 percent Friday.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.6 percent to $69.80 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,203.62 an ounce.

