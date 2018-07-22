(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start to the week after President Donald Trump threw trade tensions back to the forefront of investor concerns and traders awaited guidance from a flurry of upcoming company earnings.

Futures signaled small declines for equities in Japan and Australia, while contracts in Hong Kong pointed to gains. The dollar was hit on Friday and Treasuries fell after Trump said he’s “ready to go” with additional import tariffs and that China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates. The offshore yuan was steady after last week’s slide. In Japan, government bond yields are in focus after a slide in futures during U.S. trading Friday on speculation over the central bank’s policy intentions.

The world’s top finance chiefs warned on Sunday that trade tensions threaten global growth as the engines of leading economies fall out of sync. The yuan may be a key tool in China’s response to Trump, who continues to express dissatisfaction with America’s own monetary policy as his country’s currency strengthens.

Elsewhere, oil is coming off the back of three weeks of declines amid concern the escalating trade rows will undercut energy demand, undermining reassurances from Saudi Arabia that it won’t flood global crude markets.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with the following tech companies among those reporting: Alphabet, Facebook, AT&T, Amazon.com, Twitter, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm and Intel. They are joined by global financial giants Deutsche Bank, UBS, Nomura and Visa. Others include Halliburton, Michelin, Boeing, Lockheed, Nissan and Shell.

Pakistan holds national elections Wednesday.

European Central Bank’s policy decision Thursday.

U.S. gross domestic product probably increased by about 4 percent at an annualized rate in the second quarter, the most since 2014, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.6 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1 percent Friday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slumped 0.8 percent Friday, the most since March 21.

The yen was at 111.44 per dollar after climbing 0.9 percent Friday.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7812 per dollar.

The euro held at $1.1726.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 2.89 percent Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was at $68.26 a barrel.

Gold increased for the first time in six trading sessions Friday, climbing 0.5 percent to $1,229.53 an ounce.

